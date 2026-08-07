Pakistan's weekly inflation rises 0.28%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.28% during the week ended August 6, 2026, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The PBS said the SPI for the combined consumption group rose to 358.60 points from 357.61 points recorded a week earlier. On a year-on-year basis, weekly inflation increased by 9.29%.

According to the PBS, the SPI for the lowest income group, with a monthly household income of up to Rs17,732, increased by 0.43% to 347.11 points from 345.63 points in the previous week.

The index also rose by 0.41% for households earning Rs17,733–22,888, 0.36% for the Rs22,889–29,517 income group, 0.34% for those earning Rs29,518–44,175, and 0.20% for households with monthly incomes above Rs44,175.

During the week under review, prices of 20 out of 51 essential items increased, while nine items registered a decline and 22 items remained unchanged.

Among the commodities recording the highest weekly increases were onions, which became 10.14% more expensive, followed by chicken (9.19%), toilet soap (3.68%), gram pulse (2.43%), chili powder (1.01%), mustard oil (0.99%), tea (0.57%), wheat flour (0.52%), vegetable ghee (1kg) (0.37%), firewood (0.32%), beef (0.32%) and washing soap (0.08%).

Meanwhile, tomato prices fell by 6.82%, followed by LPG (1.90%), high-speed diesel (1.66%), bananas (1.20%), petrol (0.63%), sugar (0.51%), plain bread (0.29%), eggs (0.09%) and potatoes (0.09%).

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On an annual basis, potatoes recorded the largest price decline of 30.65%, followed by gram pulse (17.86%), sugar (17.60%), chicken (15.65%), salt powder (14.09%), masoor pulse (13.02%), eggs (9.66%) and moong pulse (6.25%).

However, compared with the same week last year, tomatoes posted the highest increase of 178.03%, followed by onions (84.65%), wheat flour (80.02%), LPG (53.83%), high-speed diesel (34.44%), petrol (25.97%), gents’ sponge slippers (16.69%), chili powder (16.37%), mutton (16.12%), bananas (15.11%), beef (13.81%) and plain bread (9.37%), according to the PBS.