Pakistan: Weekly inflation surges 29.9pc

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), saw a slight uptick of 0.71% for the week ending November 3, 2023, compared to the previous week, ARY News reported.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the combined index was at 279.08 compared to 277.11 on October 26, 2023, while the index was recorded at 214.88 a year ago, on November 03, 2022.

Out of 51 items, the average price of 12 items increased, 14 items decreased, and 25 items remained stable.

The major increase was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (25.58%), Onions (25.25%), Chicken (10.79%), Potatoes (1.61%), Tea Lipton (1.58%), Eggs (1.30%), Garlic (0.50%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.19%), Georgette (0.28%) and Firewood (0.05%).

On the other hand, major decrease was observed in the prices of Gur (2.66%), Banana (1.78%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (1.62%), Vegetable Ghee 1 KG (1.23%), LPG Cylinder (1.05%), Pulse Masoor (0.93%), Wheat Flour (0.62%), Washing Soap (0.41%) and Mustard Oil (0.32%).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 0.64% and 0.86%.