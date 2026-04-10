Pakistan's weekly inflation up by 1.93% amid fuel surge

ISLAMABAD: A sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices has driven a noticeable rise in weekly inflation, ARY News reported on Friday, citing the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The weekly inflation rate climbed by 1.93%, bringing the overall annual rate to 12.15%.

Official figures show that prices of 28 essential commodities rose خلال the past week, while 8 items recorded a decline and 15 remained unchanged.

Fuel costs saw significant increase in Pakistan, with diesel prices surging by 54.71% and petrol rising by 17.86%, contributing heavily to the upward inflationary trend.

Among food items, tomatoes, LPG, and potatoes registered notable increases, rising by 9.35%, 8.61%, and 4.13%, respectively. Egg prices also increased by 3.77%, while bread edged up by 0.47%. Meat prices showed a modest rise, with beef and mutton increasing by 1.07% and 1.05%, respectively.

On the other hand, some relief was observed in select items, as garlic and bananas recorded declines of 3.78% and 3.39%. Prices of chicken, flour, ghee, and cooking oil also eased خلال the same period.

The data underscores the continued pressure on household budgets amid rising fuel costs and fluctuating food prices.