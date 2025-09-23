Pakistan welcomes global recognition of Palestinian statehood

Pakistan has welcomed the announcements made by several countries regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine.

According to details, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said he welcomes the declarations made by France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and others.

He described these announcements as a victory for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and urged more countries to recognize Palestine in line with international law.

He further emphasized that the two-state solution is a vital step towards achieving just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan at a high-level meeting on the Palestine issue, co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France.

The spokesperson added that the growing number of countries recognizing Palestine has enhanced the importance of the meeting.

At the conclusion of the conference, Pakistan expressed its full support for the “New York Declaration” aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue.

The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan’s backing of the declaration reflects its longstanding commitment to a just and sustainable peace.

It also recalled that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Palestine in 1988 and continues to advocate for Palestine’s full membership at the United Nations.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in his address, termed the two-state solution conference a historic opportunity for peace and welcomed France’s step to recognize the Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed to the international community for support of an independent Palestinian state.

He appreciated the stance of countries that have recognized Palestine and commended Saudi Arabia and France for their role in mobilizing global recognition.