ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norway, allowing Pakistani seafarers to serve aboard norwegian-flagged vessels.

Hailing the MoU as a significant step forward for Pakistan’s maritime workforce, Junaid Chaudhry in a statement on Tuesday said it would boost employment opportunities and strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation.

The MoU, signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi and Director General Shipping and Navigation, Alf Tore Sørheim, provides recognition of training and certification for Pakistani seafarers enabling them to work on vessels registered under the Norwegian flag.

“This MoU will open new avenues for our seafarers, allowing them not only to secure employment on international vessels but also to gain exposure to advanced maritime practices,” Junaid Chaudhry said.

The minister noted that the pact marks the first such arrangement between the two countries, reflecting growing ties in the maritime sector and aligns Pakistani qualifications with international standards recognized by Norwegian authorities, enhancing global employability.

He said Pakistan has long sought to expand opportunities for its seafaring community, which generates substantial foreign remittances. Access to vessels from Norway, a leading maritime nation, promises higher earnings and professional growth, he added.

Junaid Chaudhry said the government remains committed to upgrading maritime training institutions and ensuring compliance with global conventions to better integrate Pakistan’s workforce into the international shipping industry.