Pakistan welcomes positive progress in Iran, US dialogue: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed likely agreement between Iran and the United States adding that the signals with regard to the end of the conflict is a positive progress.

In a weekly press briefing the Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that Islamabad would welcome any settlement reached between Washington and Tehran, regardless of where it is concluded. He said that Pakistan would consider it an honour if an agreement being concluded in country.

Islamabad has played a mediating and facilitative role in encouraging dialogue between the two countries.

The remarks come as recent reports suggest renewed momentum in US-Iran contacts, with discussions reportedly focused on ending hostilities and establishing a framework for future negotiations.

He said the details of the talks would not be disclosed at this stage, as a mediator the trust of both sides will be respected. “Any disclosure of detaisl could affect the dialogue,” FO spokesman said.

Andrabi said that no final decision yet made about the host of the next phase of the dialogue. “Islamabad deems it an honour to host the dialogue”, foreign office spokesman said.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at restraint and peaceful resolution of conflicts through diplomacy, he added.