Pakistan will fully investigate Dasu incident, PM Khan assures Chinese premier

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of previous lives of Chinese workers in the Dasu incident.

In a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, Prime Minister Khan said: “The people of Pakistan share the grief and pain of the bereaved families.”

He underlined that the Government of Pakistan was providing the best possible medical care to the injured Chinese nationals.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Khan assured the Chinese premier that no effort would be spared to thoroughly investigate the incident. Security of Chinese workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the foremost priority of the government, he said.

He further said no hostile force would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between the two countries.