‘Pakistan will have two chief justices after establishment of constitutional court’

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Farooq H. Naek on Wednesday said there would be two chief justices in Pakistan after the establishment of the constitutional court. 

As per details, Farooq H. Naek said that the chief justice of the constitutional court will serve a 3-year term, with an age limit of 68 years. He added one chief justice will head the federal constitutional court while the other will lead the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He added that if the judges of the constitutional court do not perform well, recommendations can be made in the Judicial Commission for their removal or any other action.

The vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council mentioned that a committee will suggest names for the chief justice of the constitutional court.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterates support for constitutional courts

He further said the constitutional court will have representation from all four provinces.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his party’s support for the formation of constitutional court.

Addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged lawyers to acknowledge constitutional courts as mandated by the Constitution, stating, “If you don’t accept the constitutional courts, you should leave the practice.”

