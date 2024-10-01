Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterates support for constitutional courts

The PPP leader highlighted that Article 63(A) was drafted by his party, and they understand its implications better than anyone. He clarified that the purpose of the article was to curb horse-trading, not to enslave parliamentary members.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also raised concerns about the judicial system, noting that every six months, a political issue arises, and numerous cases remain pending.

“How can you ignore the backlog of unresolved cases while focusing on other matters?” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked, stressing the need for an efficient judicial system.

Referring to Article 63(A), he questioned the delays in delivering crucial judgments, stating, “How can I be expected to wait until October 25 for a decision on such a significant issue?”