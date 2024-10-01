Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterates support for constitutional courts

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reiterated his party’s support for the formation of constitutional courts.
Addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged lawyers to acknowledge constitutional courts as mandated by the Constitution, stating, “If you don’t accept the constitutional courts, you should leave the practice.”
“After the struggle of 30 years, we have decided to form a constitutional court,” he said, adding his struggle for the constitutional amendment was not for the current chief justice, Qazi Faez Isa. “Your agenda could be a person-specific, not mine,” he added.
The PPP leader highlighted that Article 63(A) was drafted by his party, and they understand its implications better than anyone. He clarified that the purpose of the article was to curb horse-trading, not to enslave parliamentary members.
