web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterates support for constitutional courts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reiterated his party’s support for the formation of constitutional courts.

Addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged lawyers to acknowledge constitutional courts as mandated by the Constitution, stating, “If you don’t accept the constitutional courts, you should leave the practice.”

“After the struggle of 30 years, we have decided to form a constitutional court,” he said, adding his struggle for the constitutional amendment was not for the current chief justice, Qazi Faez Isa. “Your agenda could be a person-specific, not mine,” he added.

The PPP leader highlighted that Article 63(A) was drafted by his party, and they understand its implications better than anyone. He clarified that the purpose of the article was to curb horse-trading, not to enslave parliamentary members.

Read more: Abid Zuberi makes revelations about SC’s future after constitutional amendments

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also raised concerns about the judicial system, noting that every six months, a political issue arises, and numerous cases remain pending.

“How can you ignore the backlog of unresolved cases while focusing on other matters?” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked, stressing the need for an efficient judicial system.

Referring to Article 63(A), he questioned the delays in delivering crucial judgments, stating, “How can I be expected to wait until October 25 for a decision on such a significant issue?”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.