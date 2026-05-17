ISLAMABAD: In a significant legal development under the Indus Waters Treaty, the International Court of Arbitration has issued a supplementary decision in favour of Pakistan regarding India’s Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project and Ratle Hydroelectric Project, reaffirming key treaty obligations related to the use of western rivers, ARY News reported.

The supplementary award, issued on May 15, 2026, held that India cannot maintain water storage on western rivers in violation of international legal commitments. The court ruled that hydropower projects on these rivers must remain consistent with natural water flows and treaty-prescribed operational limits.

The tribunal further directed India to provide Pakistan with complete technical and operational records of all relevant hydropower projects on western rivers to enable Islamabad to assess their actual functioning and compliance with treaty provisions.

The decision also clearly outlines India’s obligations regarding minimum environmental flows, ensuring ecological protections and uninterrupted downstream water rights.

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Pakistan welcomed and accepted the ruling, calling it a strong affirmation of legal supremacy, transparency and respect for international treaty obligations. Officials said the judgment reinforces Pakistan’s position under the Indus Waters Treaty framework.

Islamabad expressed hope that the full award will be published in the coming days after minor redactions involving confidential technical information.

The ruling completes the court’s earlier awards issued on August 8, 2025, concerning general interpretative matters, and the clarificatory decision of November 8, 2025.

The decision comes after India had attempted to unilaterally suspend aspects of the treaty following the Pahalgam false flag allegations, a move strongly contested by Pakistan.