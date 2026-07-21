ISLAMABAD: Pakistan secured a silver medal and a merit certificate at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026, held in Vilnius, Lithuania, from July 12 to 19, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) said in a statement on Monday.

The Pakistani team was selected through the STEM Careers Programme, a joint initiative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS).

Hassan Atif Cheema from Lahore won the silver medal for Pakistan, while Muhammad Mutahir of Karachi received a Merit Certificate.

The Olympiad brought together more than 350 outstanding high school students from over 90 countries, making it one of the world’s most prestigious international biology competitions.

The Pakistani team qualified through the 22nd National Science Talent Contest (NSTC) held under the STEM Careers Programme. Following a rigorous selection process, the students underwent extensive residential training at the National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), a constituent college of PIEAS operating under the auspices of PAEC.

According to the statement, the training programme was conducted by leading local and international experts to prepare the students for the global competition.

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The national team was led by Prof. Dr. Asma Imran and Dr. Aamir Ali, who supervised the students throughout their preparation and participation in the Olympiad.

Pakistan has participated in the International Physics Olympiad since 2001, the International Mathematics Olympiad since 2005, and the International Biology and Chemistry Olympiads since 2006.

Since the launch of the STEM Careers Programme, more than 365 Pakistani students have represented the country at International Science Olympiads, winning 144 international medals. Through over 256 training camps, more than 5,000 students have received advanced scientific training.

PAEC said that through institutions such as PIEAS and its continued support for science education, advanced research and human resource development, it remains committed to nurturing young scientific talent and promoting excellence in science and technology for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.