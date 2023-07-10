Pakistan wins Tekken 7 Nations Cup, bags $500,000

Pakistan secured first place at the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup by securing a 3-2 against South Korea and will take home $500,000 out of the $1 million USD in prize pool for winning the event.

According to the details, a three-day mega event was held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, featuring teams from sixteen nations across the world.

SIMPLY THE BEST 🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/A6Qb45rzGl — Gamers8 Esports (@Gamers8GG) July 9, 2023

The Pakistani team comprised Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, and Imran Khan, represented the South Asia region. The Pakistani team secured a clean 3-0 victory against South Korea in the upper bracket finals pushing the Korean team to the lower bracket.

South Korea managed to win the Losers’ Finals and climbed back into contention at the grand finals but it was Pakistan that would triumph once again.

Pakistan will take home $500,000 out of the $1 million in prize money for winning the event and also seized the title of ‘The Greatest Tekken Team In The World’.

THE GREATEST TEKKEN TEAM IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/5ggoHOa9NK — Gamers8 Esports (@Gamers8GG) July 9, 2023

Tournament Journey

All three players from team Pakistan had an impressive performance at the event and was by far the most dominant team, maintaining their position in the upper bracket.

In group stages the Pakistan team secured a flawless 3-0 scoreline and qualified for the playoffs, where Pakistan continued their exceptional performance, securing victories against the United Kingdom in the Semi-finals and South Korea in both the Winners’ Finals and Grand Finals.

It was smooth sailing for Pakistan during the Winners’ finals as Arslan Ash dominated the competition, things did not look as smooth at the Grand Finals.

Ash, who is considered to be one of the best Tekken players in the world, lost all three of his matches against Bae “Knee” Jae-Min at the grand finals.

However, the rest of the Pakistani players stood strong and delivered exceptional performances, ultimately leading to their victory and earning them a well-deserved prize of $500,000 from the $1 Million USD prize pool.

Alongside the main event, there was a separate 1v1 competition featuring teams from the Losers’ bracket. In this event, Team Germany emerged victorious, securing a clean 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia and claiming the $50,000 USD prize.