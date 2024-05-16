Pakistan witnessed 1,514 terror incidents in 2023, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed 1,514 terror inicidents in 2023, the interior ministry told National Assembly (NA) on Thursday.

According to details, the interior ministry submitted a written in the National Assembly regarding law and order situation of Pakistan.

The report stated that 572 security personnel were marytred and 1292 were injured in the terror incidents in 2023, while 358 citizens lost their lives and 700 sustained wounds.

The report highlighted the worsening law and order situation in the country specially in KP, where 858 terror attacks were reported that claimed lives of 402 security personal and 178 civilians.

As many as 148 security personal were martyred and 198 were injured in 626 terror attacks in Balochistan during the past year, the report of the interior ministry said.

In Sindh, 8 security forces were martyred, 26 were injured, while 6 civilians also lost their lives in the terror incidents in 2023.

Punjab witnessed eight terror incidents in 2023 that claimed lives of 11 seucirty personnel and a civilian. Nine security officials and 2 civilians were also injured.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, three security officials and six civilians were martyred in three terror incidents.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will not tolerate any more cross-border terror attacks on its soil.

Shehbaz Sharif proposed the formulation of a joint strategy with the sincerity of purpose to defeat the scourge of terrorism. He said collective efforts against terrorism will help establish peace in the region and address other issues such as that of poverty.