Pakistan witnesses rise in costs of health and education services

ISLAMABAD: The cost of health and education services across Pakistan rose significantly within a month, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

The PBS in its report revealed that the health sector become 6.99 per cent more expensive in urban areas, while in rural areas the increase was 9.65%. Medicines saw a price hike of 6.94%, whereas therapeutic appliances and medical equipment rose by 2.19%.

Doctor consultation fees increased by 7.37%, dental services by 8.36%, and medical tests by 10.72%. Hospital services in urban areas became 5.21% costlier during the month.

The education sector in cities witnessed an 8.24% increase.

In rural areas, the prices of drugs and medicines rose by 8.35%, doctor’s clinic fees surged by 16.16%, dental services by 17.13%, and medical tests by 11.13%. Hospital services recorded a 6.88% increase, while the education sector became 11.22% more expensive.

Stationery items in rural areas also saw a rise of 2.27%.

PBS data highlights a widespread monthly surge in essential health and education-related services across both urban and rural regions.

Separately, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $2.75 billion in July 2025, marking a 16.02% increase compared to June 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan’s exports also witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 billion as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).