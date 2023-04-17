Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in big industry output

ISLAMABAD: The country has witnessed a sharp decline in big industry output by 11.59% on an annual basis due to political uncertainty, ARY News reported on Monday.

Large-scale manufacturing shrank by 11.59% on an annual basis in the country following the unstable political situation of the country.

According to the data provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the big industries released the statistics which showed a 0.50% decline in production in February, whereas, the decline soared to 5.56 from July to February.

The output of large-scale manufacturers of foods decreased by 1.97%, 6.14% in beverages, 20.42% in tobacco and 14.03% in the textile sector. Moreover, the production of wooden products witnessed a drop of 68.65% and 3.37% in the paper and board industries from July to February.

The big industries of chemicals saw a production drop of 4.84%, 7.77% in fertilizers, 22.41% in the pharmaceutical sector, 3.89% in iron and steel products and 38.59% in the automobile sector.

