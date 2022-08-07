Pakistan witnessing 8 to 10 hours of loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 6,439 megawatts, resulting in eight to 10 hours of loadshedding in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in power division, the overall demand for power in the country stands at 24,900 MW against a production of 18,461 MW. “The electricity production for water resources stands at 6,700MW, IPPs at 7,500MW, nuclear power plants at 2,425 MW, and public-owned thermal plants at 786 MW,” they said.

Furthermore, they said that the power produced from solar energy stands at 145MW, 786 MW from wind power plant and 75 MW from bagasse-based power plants.

The sources in power division said that currently the country is witnessing eight to 10 hours of loadshedding.

Read More: NEPRA decides on another hike in power tariff

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced multiple deadlines previously to end loadshedding in the country, however, they have yet to materialize owing to multiple reasons cited by the ministers including higher fuel prices and delay in maintenance of the power plants.

Comments