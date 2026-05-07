Pakistan Women crush Zimbabwe by record 206 runs

In the second ODI at the National Bank Stadium, Pakistan Women secured a record-breaking 206-run victory over Zimbabwe Women. Chasing a target of 344, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 137 runs, marking Pakistan’s largest-ever win in terms of runs.

The foundation of the victory was a dominant 189-run opening stand between Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shams. Feroza was dismissed shortly after reaching 100, while Shams went on to score 101. Notably, Shams became the first Pakistani woman to score fifty or more runs in four consecutive ODI innings.

Beyond the openers, Sidra Ameen contributed an unbeaten 59, guiding Pakistan to a total of 343 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum. Runyararo Pasipanodya top-scored with 33, and Vimbai Mutungwindu added 29 before the team was dismissed for 137. For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana led the bowling attack with 3 wickets, while Syeda Aroob Shah, Momina Riasat, and Ramin Shamim claimed two wickets each.