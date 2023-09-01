Pakistan pull of record run chase to edge South Africa in first WT20I

Pakistan pulled off a record run chase in their Women’s T20I history to claim a five-wicket win over South Africa in the thrilling series opener on Friday.

Set to chase 151, Pakistan Women accumulated 151 for the loss of five wickets on the last delivery, courtesy of a nerve-wracking boundary by Aliya Riaz.

Batting first, South Africa Women scored 150-3 on the back of opener Tazmin Brits’ half-century. The opener hit nine fours and a six on her way to 64-ball 78.

🚨 HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL CHASE FOR PAKISTAN WOMEN What an incredible win in a thriller in Karachi! 🤩#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/fNRI1PqbNQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

She put on an 85-run opening partnership with captain Laura Wolvaardt. The latter scored 44 off 38 deliveries. Her knock included six boundaries.

Pacer Fatima Sana along with pacers Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu each took a wicket.

Pakistan Women successfully chased the 151-run target on the last delivery of the game.

Former captain Bismah Maroof top scored with 37 off 30 balls with four fours to her name. She was supported by opener Sidra Ameen, who struck 33 off 31 ball after hitting five boundaries.

In the end, Aliya Riaz helped Pakistan pull off a stunning win with her heroic 27-run knock. Her innings included two boundaries.

Pakistan Women’s running was all over the place as four out of the five dismissals were runouts. Marizanne Kapp took a wicket.