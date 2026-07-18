Pakistan women squads announced for Sri Lanka series

The Women’s National Selection Committee has named 15-member squads for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place in Hambantota, Sri Lanka from 23 July to 4 August.

Fatima Sana continues to lead the side in the ODI format, while Muneeba Ali Siddiqui has been named captain for the T20I series in Fatima’s absence.

24-year-old Fatima will feature in The Hundred in England following the conclusion of the ODI series. She made history by becoming the first Pakistan women’s cricketer to take part in the league. Fatima claimed 11 wickets in five matches at the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales and also scored 85 runs, including a half-century. She was also named in the Team of the Tournament at the conclusion of the 12-team event.

In the T20I squad, eight changes have been made to the side that represented Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, underscoring the selectors’ focus on developing and integrating emerging talent into the national setup. Eman Naseer, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar have been named in the squad. Of these Eman Naseer, Maham Anees and Momina Riasat are yet to make their T20I debuts and could earn their maiden international caps during the series.

For the three ODIs – which are also part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29, Maham Anees and Saira Jabeen are the uncapped players. The three ODIs will be played on 23, 25 and 28 July.

Pakistan team will arrive in Sri Lanka on 20 July before taking part in training sessions on 21 and 22 July.

Pakistan ODI squad in alphabetical order: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhter

Pakistan T20I squad in alphabetical order: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Momina Riasat, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (manager), Wahab Riaz (mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Raza Kitchlew (media manager), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist).

Tour schedule :

23 July – First ODI

25 July – Second ODI

28 July – Third ODI

31 July – First T20I

2 August – Second T20I

4 August – Third T20I