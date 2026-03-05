Pakistan considers fuel-saving plan, work from home policy on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering enforcing a work-from-home (WFH) policy as part of Pakistan’s national fuel-saving plan amid potential oil supply disruptions in the Middle East following the Israel-US strikes on Iran, sources said on Thursday.

The conflict between the United States and Iran, which began on Saturday, has effectively disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Around one-fifth of the world’s seaborne crude oil passes through this waterway, along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had “complete control” over the vital waterway.

According to sources, the government has begun preparations for a national action plan aimed at conserving energy. As part of the plan, authorities are considering introducing online and smart working arrangements similar to those implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials are also reviewing the possibility of shifting educational institutions to online sessions in March to help reduce fuel consumption.

In addition, the corporate sector may be encouraged to adopt remote working for two days a week.

Sources said authorities are considering ensuring that only essential staff remain present in offices during March 2026, while minimum staffing requirements may be enforced across workplaces.

Several proposals are also under consideration to promote ride-sharing among office employees to reduce fuel consumption.

Telecom and IT companies are also being advised to consider allowing employees to work online two days a week.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that Pakistan currently has petrol and diesel stocks for about 28 days, around 10 days of crude oil reserves, and approximately 15 days of LPG supplies.

During a briefing to the Senate committee meeting chaired by Senator Salim Mandviwala on the country’s economic situation, Aurangzeb said the government was considering petroleum conservation measures similar to those adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Various proposals are also under discussion regarding the possibility of determining fuel prices on a weekly basis. Government officials are consulting on a pricing model similar to the one adopted during the pandemic period.

Sources said the primary objective of moving to weekly price adjustments would be to prevent hoarding by fuel dealers, particularly when price increases are expected. Authorities fear that retailers may stockpile fuel supplies in anticipation of significant price hikes.