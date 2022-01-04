Pakistan, World Bank sign accord to deal with climate change

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony in Islamabad to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony as chief guest.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, under the agreement, Pakistan will be assisted in implementing the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Under the agreement, the World Bank will provide Rs22 billion for 14 green initiatives across the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister highlighted the importance of increased forestation and conservation of ecosystem in tackling climate challenges. He also urged the nation to play its due role in protecting the country’s environment for future generations.

“Pakistan is contributing less than 1% in world carbon emissions and ranks among the 10 most vulnerable countries,” PM underscored.

“It is very important for Pakistanis to think as a nation and protect our future generations,” he stressed.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان وزارت موسمیاتی تبدیلی اور عالمی بینک کے مابین معاہدے پر دستخط کی تقریب میں بطور مہمان خصوصی شرکت کے لیے پہنچ گئے ۔ pic.twitter.com/nO8sqHutyy — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 4, 2022

PM Imran Khan also mentioned the ruling PTI’s various initiatives launched for tackling climate change effects including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, 15 National Parks, digital cadastral mapping to protect the existing forests etc

“We have to protect our existing forests, boost our tree plantation campaigns to enhance the forest cover and develop more national parks,” he emphasized.

Speaking about protecting the country’s national parks, the prime minister was of the view that the drones would be used for the surveillance and protection of 15 National Parks of the country.

It will not only help protect the forests and wildlife but will also create employment opportunities for the local people, he added.

The prime minister, however, added that with the ring-fencing of cities, the government was working on the master plans of big cities to protect green areas and check encroachment.

The premier appreciated the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank for the launch of “Green Stimulus” initiative.

