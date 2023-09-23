32.9 C
Pakistan World Cup squad: Mohd Asif slams Agha Salman

The former Pakistani pacer Muhammad Asif slammed the selection of players who failed to perform in the Asia Cup 2023. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for World Cup 2023 in which the star paces Nassem Shah has been dropped, while all-rounder Shadab Khan – despite his Asia Cup 2023 performance – was selected in the squad.

During the Asia Cup 2023, the 24-year-old all-rounder Shadab was only able to get six wickets – four of them against Nepal – and scored 13 runs in five matches of the tournament.

The media reports predicted that, due to his flop show, Shadab Khan would get dropped for the ODI World Cup, but surprisingly he managed to keep his place along with Agha Salman, who also failed to deliver as he failed to take any wicket and scored only 40 runs in four matches in the Asia Cup 2023.

Following the team announcement, the former Pakistani pacer Muhammad Asif strongly criticised the selection of Agha Salman, saying he doesn’t even consider him a player.

Asif stated that Agha Salman only scores when Pakistan is already in a good position as a team, he called agha a waste of time.

“I don’t consider Agha Salman as a player, he’s a waste of time. Even I can score the number of runs he scores. He only scores when Pakistan has already scored a lot of runs as a team,” Asif was quoted as saying by a journalist Farid Khan.

While talking about the current pace attack of Pakistan, the former Pakistani fast bowler – Muhammad Asif – shared his opinion stated that, “the bowlers selected in the World Cup squads are average, there is no one special.”

