Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away in Canada

TORONTO: Senior Pakistani actor Muhammed Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday at the age of 80, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah confirmed the death of senior Pakistani actor, saying that the actor had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment in Canada.

Qavi Khan was honoured with Pride of Performance, Nigar Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He had also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned artist Muhammad Qavi Khan.

In a statement, the prime minister said Qavi Khan proved his mettle with work in films, television, stage and radio and received accolades from the people.

He said the Pride of Performance and Sitara Imtiaz medals were recognition of his artistic abilities, at the state level.

Qavi Khan started his career as a child artist at Radio Peshawar which showed his natural talent. His acting performance in “Lakhon Maen Teen” and “Andhera Ujala” were still alive in the hearts of people, he added.

The prime minister said death of Qavi Khan was an irreparable loss for the field of art.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

