Pakistani actors earn more respect after working in India: Alyy Khan

Actor Alyy Khan has claimed that Pakistan celebrities are more respected when they work in India.

Alyy Khan, who has worked on illustrious projects in Pakistan and India, shed light on the difference between the showbiz industries of the two countries.

A report by India news agency Hungama Express quoted the ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star saying in an interview that Pakistani celebrities should work in the neighbouring country to be more successful.

The actor said he is famous because of his work in India and other countries and was already a famous name before taking up projects in Pakistan. He added that he did not face those problems a Pakistan celebrity normally does.

He advised Pakistani stars are immensely talented and should given opportunities to prove their mettle overseas.

