Pakistani ambassador discusses resumption of direct flights with Saudi minister

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar (retd) on Sunday met with President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.

During the meeting, Bilal Akbar apprised the GACA president about Pakistan’s improved Covid-19 situation, successful vaccination. Both leaders also discussed the resumption of direct flight operations from Pakistan to the Kingdom.

Ambassador of Pakistan to KSA @bilalakbar73 held today a meeting with President @ksagaca. He was apprised of: Pakistan’s improved Covid-19 situation; it’s robust and successful vaccination regime; and it’s preparedness to resume direct flight operations from Pak to the Kingdom. — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) September 19, 2021

The leaders discussed the resumption of direct flights for people vaccinated with the first Covid-19 dose in the Kingdom and second in Pakistan with Saudi approved vaccines.

The meeting discussed the approval for PIA’s arrangements for institutional quarantine in KSA to help facilitate direct flights for individuals vaccinated with Sinovac and Sinopharm.

2. Prioritising flight approvals for split families, teachers and students stranded in Pakistan. — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) September 19, 2021

President GACA assured that the proposals will be considered favourably in consultation with the Health authorities of the Kingdom and a solution to the plight of Pakistanis stranded in Pakistan will be worked out.