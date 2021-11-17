Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Pakistani-American doctor ‘raped’ in Karachi, accused arrested

test

KARACHI: A Pakistani-American doctor was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in Karachi’s Frere area, police said on Wednesday.

They said a first information report (FIR) of the alleged sexual assault has been registered.

According to the FIR, a man sexually abused the lady doctor at his house. The accused has been taken into custody, the police said.

Also Read: Elderly, married women raped in separate incidents in Punjab

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the police said, adding they are yet to receive a report that will confirm whether the woman was sexually assaulted or not.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.