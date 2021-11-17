Pakistani-American doctor ‘raped’ in Karachi, accused arrested

KARACHI: A Pakistani-American doctor was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in Karachi’s Frere area, police said on Wednesday.

They said a first information report (FIR) of the alleged sexual assault has been registered.

According to the FIR, a man sexually abused the lady doctor at his house. The accused has been taken into custody, the police said.

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the police said, adding they are yet to receive a report that will confirm whether the woman was sexually assaulted or not.

