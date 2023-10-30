Pakistani-American doctor stabbed to death in US

A Pakistani-American Dr Talat Jehan Khan was stabbed to death in her apartment in the US state of Texas, ARY News reported.

According to US media reports, the 52-year-old Pakistani-American child specialist was stabbed by 24-year-old Miles Joseph Fridrich.

The culprit who allegedly stabbed Dr Talat Jehan Khan multiple time was arrested by the US police.

On October 16, an Illinois man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding his mother in an attack that targeted them for their religion and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas, officials and Muslim rights activists said on Sunday.

The boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife with a 7-inch (18-cm) serrated blade, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The 32-year-old woman had multiple stab wounds and is expected to survive the attack that occurred on Saturday in Plainfield Township, about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Chicago.

US President Joe Biden said the boy’s family were Palestinian Muslims who “came to America seeking what we all seek – a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace.”

“This horrific act of hate has no place in America,” Biden said in a statement.

The suspect, Joseph Czuba, 71, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.