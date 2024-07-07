Pakistani boxer Shahir Afridi beats Indian opponent to become Asian champion

Pakistani boxer Shahir Afridi Khawar clinched the title of Asian champion in the professional middleweight category by defeating Indian boxer Ronit Solankhi in a bout held in Thailand on Saturday.

Afridi achieved a dramatic victory by knocking out Solankhi in the third round. In the closing moments of that round, Afridi delivered a powerful punch that caused Solankhi to stagger and ultimately fall to the canvas.

The match, which was part of a series of professional boxing events in the region, took place in Bangkok. Afridi’s stellar performance has once again highlighted Pakistan’s strength and skill in the realm of boxing.

In a Facebook post celebrating his victory, Afridi expressed his gratitude, saying, “Alhamdulillah, I won my fight with a huge knockout against India. Thank you for the appreciation. JazakAllah to everyone.” His win not only earned him the Asian champion title but also reinforced Pakistan’s growing reputation in the sport.