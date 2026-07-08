Pakistani cargo plane 'disappears' near Karachi; search begins

A Pakistani cargo Boeing 737 aircraft has reportedly gone missing over the sea near Karachi, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation involving the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other maritime assets.

According to sources, the Pakistan Navy has deployed its warship PNS Zulfiqar to the search area, while a Pakistan Air Force SAAB aircraft is assisting in the aerial search.

A Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft has also departed from Turbat to join the operation. In addition, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) merchant vessel Lahore has been tasked to support the search and rescue mission.

Sources said Pakistan Navy vessels PNS Zulfiqar and PNS Hunain have been dispatched to the affected area, while the Navy’s ATR aircraft continues aerial search operations.

The search and rescue operation remains in progress as authorities work to locate the missing aircraft.

Read more: Karachi bound cargo plane feard crash on board five crew members

The aircraft lost contact approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi, according to a PAA spokesperson. A search and rescue operation has since been launched at sea.

The plane lost control from the air traffic control around 9:21 pm PST. There were five crew members on board the K-2 Airways Boeing 737 cargo plane which was being flown by pilots Rizwan Idrees and first officer Faisal Mahmood.

The PAA stated that a technical malfunction had been reported in the aircraft’s navigational system prior to the disappearance.

Although the Area Control Center promptly provided guidance to the flight crew, the aircraft reportedly began to lose altitude rapidly just a few minutes later. The PAA added that the plane made a sudden change in direction shortly before communication was completely lost.