Renowned Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 2024

2024 has been a year of great loss for the Pakistani entertainment industry with several renowned celebrities leaving an unerasable mark on the hearts of their fans before bidding farewell.

Here’s a list of Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 2024:

Khalid Butt

The veteran passed away on January 11, 2024, while his drama serial was still on the air. The cause of death was reported as complications arising from liver- and kidney-related diseases.

Butt began his career in the 70s, appearing in both Urdu and Punjabi films, as well as television series. He was known for appearing in various PTV productions such as ‘Janjaal Pura’ (1997), ‘Boota from Toba Tek Singh’ (1999), ‘Landa Bazar’ (2002). His later appearances include ‘Love, Life Aur Lahore’ (2011–13), ‘Laal Ishq’ (2017) and ‘GT Road’ (2019).

Rashid Dar

Rashid Dar produced many plays and serials such as Andhera Ujala, Alf Noon and Mann Chale Ka Sauda, for Ptv which became famous due to him. The veteran producer and key figure in PTV’s golden era, who passed away on March 20, 2024.

Saeed Ahmed

Saeed Ahmed represented Pakistan in 41 Test matches in a career that spanned 15 years.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Saeed Ahmed breathed his last on 20 March at the age of 86 in Lahore after a period of brief illness.

Ahmed played 41 Test matches for Pakistan between 1958 and 1973, aggregating 2991 runs at an average of 40.41. He scored five centuries through the course of his career, three of which came against India.

He made his debut at the age of 20 against West Indies, the same game where Hanif Mohammad played a marathon knock of 337 while lasting 970 minutes on the pitch.

Talat Hussain

Talat Hussain, one of Pakistan’s most accomplished and celebrated actors, died on May 26, 2024 at a private hospital here following a prolonged illness. He was 83. A radio, TV, theatre, and cinema veteran, Hussain was known for serials such as “Bandish”, “Karwaan”, “Hawain” and “Parchaiyan” as well as movies “Chiragh Jalta Raha”, “Gumnaam”, “Actor in Law” and Indian film “Sauten Ki Beti”.

Taskeen Zafar

A prominent newscaster from PTV’s golden era, who passed away on after a brief illness at the age of 67.

Born in Rawalpindi in 1957, Taskeen Zafar’s broadcasting career spanned over four decades. She joined Radio Pakistan as an announcer in 1980. Taskeen Zafar hosted programs on Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel. She also remained associated with Pakistan Television where she read news and hosted music programs.

Naheed Ansari

A beloved chef and television personality, who lost her battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of delicious recipes and cherished memories.

Sardar Kamal

A veteran comedian and actor, who passed away on July 30, 2024, after suffering a heart attack.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal starred in over 30 films, bringing laughter and joy to audiences with his impeccable comedic timing. His contributions were not limited to films; he also left an indelible mark on the theater scene with his performances in countless stage dramas.

Haniya Aslam

Haniya Aslam, the celebrated musician and one half of the iconic duo Zeb and Haniya, has passed away on August 12, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest.

Her cousin and musical partner, Zeb Bangash, confirmed the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post.

Haniya was revered as one of Pakistan’s finest musicians, known for her work alongside Zeb in creating numerous melodious compositions. In 2014, she moved to Canada to pursue a solo music career and deepen her understanding of the craft.

The duo gained widespread popularity with their soulful tracks like ‘Paimona’, ‘Chal Diye’, and ‘Chup’, featured in Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 2. Their energetic rendition of ‘Bibi Sanam’ further showcased their versatility and talent.

Yahya Siddiqui

Husband of actress Shagufta Ejaz and a former producer, who lost his battle with cancer. He was a former producer and he was a part of many Pakistani households due to his appearance on Shagufta Ejaz’s Vlogs. He was a sweet person and he left behind a loving family as he lived to the fullest with them till his last breath.

Altaf Hussain

A veteran filmmaker and producer, who contributed significantly to Urdu and Punjabi cinema. Altaf Hussain directed over 80 films and gained fame with his movie “Sahib Ji.” Other notable films by Altaf Hussain include “Dhi Rani,” “Ek Pagal Si Larki,” and “Mard Jeene Nahi Dete.”

Mazhar Ali

A PTV star and actor, who was a part of many iconic dramas like Aroosa, Afshan and Deemak, passed away in Houston, USA, after a brief illness.

Abid Kashmiri

A veteran actor and theatre artist, who moved to the United States with his family, Abid Kashmiri passed away on October 11, 2024.

In his long acting career, Kashmiri performed in numerous Television and stage dramas. He was famous for his versatility and comic timing.

He showcased his comedic prowess in the 1988 movie ‘Bazar-e-Husan’ and won the Nigar Award for his performance.

Some of his memorable works include Lohari Gate, Suraj Ke Sath Sath, Samundar, Apnay Log and Teesra Kinara, among others.

Ustad Tafu Khan

A renowned musician and tabla nawaz, who left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s music industry, passing away on October 26, 2024. Khan was born in1945 in Lahore. He was a Pakistani musician from Lahore who was also referred sometimes as a ‘master tabla player’. He is the father of musicians Tariq Tafu, Tanveer Tafu, and Sajjad Tafu.

Tafu started his career in 1970 when his first film song, Sunn wey balori akhh waaliya as music director, sung by Noor Jehan was featured in movie Anwara in 1970

Furqan Haider Rizvi

A famed theatre producer, who passed away on November 10, 2024, in Dallas, USA. Rizvi, who suffered from kidney disease, had played a key role in introducing renowned Pakistani actors Omar Sharif and Moin Akhtar to theater. Furqan Haider Rizvi produced over 250 stage dramas incorporated social messages and contemporary issues.

His most popular stage dramas included “Bakra Qiston Par”, “Musibbat Dar Musibbat” and “Bachao Moin Akhtar” that gained international recognition for Pakistani stage shows.

As the nation bids farewell to these iconic figures, their contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.