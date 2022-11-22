Pakistani citizen ‘abducted’ in Iran, family demanded ransom

KARACHI: A Pakistani citizen namely Muhammad Khalil has allegedly been abducted by unidentified men in Iran’s capital Tehran during a business visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A Pakistani citizen, Muhammad Khalil, was allegedly abducted by unidentified men during a business visit to Tehran and the abductors demanded $3,000 from the family to release him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The abducted man’s son, Adeel told the media that his father went to Iran for business purposes. He detailed that his father is 60 years old and being subjected to torture by the abductors. “Abductors – who are talking in Farsi language – are demanding $3,000 ransom to release my father.”

“My father was abducted by a taxi driver. The abductors’ gang comprising of three to four people who are subjecting my father to torture. My father runs a business of used cameras and he used to visit Iran and Turkey.”

READ: PAKISTANI TOURIST LANDS IN TURKIYE JAIL FOR CARRYING ‘CHALIA, SUPARI’

He said that the family wrote a letter to the Foreign Office (FO) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to recover Muhammad Khalil after his abduction in Iran.

Earlier, a Pakistani tourist had landed in jail in Turkiye for carrying ‘chalia and supari’ while his family appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to play the role for his release.

Later in November, the Pakistani youth namely Muhammad Owais was released from Turkiye jail after being arrested for carrying ‘chalia and supari’.

The efforts of ARY News had borne fruit as Pakistani youth namely Muhammad Owais was released from Turkiye jail after being arrested for carrying ‘chalia and supari’.

Earlier in the month, an Istanbul court had issued release orders for the Pakistani youth Muhammad Owais who had been jailed in Turkiye for carrying chalia and supari. On a humanitarian basis, ARY News had aired the report of a Pakistani tourist namely Owais’ arrest on October 17.

Comments