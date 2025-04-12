Pakistani clerics issue fatwa calling for Jihad against Israel

ISLAMABAD: The most prominent Islamic scholars in Pakistan have issued a fatwa, or Islamic decree, calling for jihad against Israel, citing the atrocities in Gaza and the suffering of Palestinians.

Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Muhammad Muneeb ur Rehman emphasized the need for armed jihad, urging Muslim governments to take concrete action in support of Palestinians.

Mufti Taqi Usmani stated that jihad for Gaza has become obligatory upon Muslim governments, criticizing the lack of practical support for Palestinian Mujahideen.

“What is the purpose of our armies and weapons when over 50,000 Palestinian Muslims have been martyred in Gaza right before our eyes?” he asked. “We have failed to take practical steps to support the Palestinian Mujahideen. Instead of Islamabad, we should have been gathered in Gaza.”

He lamented the Muslim Ummah’s failure to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque and support Palestinian fighters, stating that Muslim nations are limited to organizing conferences and passing resolutions without real impact.

“Israel continues to violate international law and basic human rights without accountability,” he said.

Mufti Muhammad Muneeb ur Rehman condemned the United Nations and Security Council as apathetic, stressing that supporting Palestine is obligatory for Muslims.