Pakistani Companies Participate at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025

The seventh edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia wrapped up today at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC), generating strong engagement from nations across the globe.

The 2025 edition of the show featured over 370 exhibitors from more than 35 countries and attracted more than 27,000 industry professionals and buyers. The event showcased innovative products, technologies, and solutions across key sectors. Exhibits were organized into five main categories: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cybersecurity.

From Pakistan, at least three companies have participated in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. They showcased a variety of products that attracted buyers from multiple countries, helping establish promising business relationships for the future.

The Pakistani exhibitors shared positive feedback about their experience at the exhibition.