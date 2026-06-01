ISLAMABAD: A new video has emerged of Pakistani crew members being held hostage aboard the hijacked vessel Honour 25 in Somalia, with the captives appealing to authorities for urgent intervention and rescue, ARY News reported.

In the video, one of the hostages, identified as Yasir, said that 10 Pakistani crew members have been stranded in dire conditions for the past 42 days since the vessel was seized by pirates.

Describing the deteriorating humanitarian situation, Yasir said the hostages do not have access to clean drinking water and are surviving on a single meal of boiled rice every 24 hours.

“We have no clean water to drink and only eat boiled rice once a day,” he said, adding that the crew’s condition continues to worsen with each passing day.

The hostages appealed to Pakistan’s leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, seeking immediate assistance for their safe recovery.

“We request the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir, President and all relevant authorities to help secure our release. We cannot endure these conditions much longer,” Yasir said in the video message.

The crew members also alleged that the company operating the vessel has not been engaged in meaningful negotiations regarding their release.

According to the hostages, promises are being made to the captors but their demands have yet to be fulfilled, leaving the crew uncertain about when they may regain their freedom.

“We are not being told anything about our recovery or when we will be released,” the Pakistani hostage said.

The latest video has renewed concerns over the safety of the Pakistani crew aboard Honour 25, as calls grow for urgent diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to secure their release from captivity in Somalia.