Pakistani delegation leaves for Germany to attend FATF meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani delegation, led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, left for Germany to attend a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the delegation, headed by Hina Rabbani Khar, has left for Berlin to attend the crucial meeting of FATF. The delegation includes officials from foreign and finance ministries and other senior officials concerned.

The four-day meeting of the financial watchdog is taking place in Berlin from June 13. Informed sources have claimed that the plenary session will consider Pakistan’s review on June 15 and 16, while the decisions will be announced on June 17.

Read More: PAKISTAN COMPLETED ALL ITEMS IN FATF ACTION PLAN: SOURCES

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018. of FATF. after which the chances of Pakistan getting out of the gray list have become clear.

Pakistan has been on the grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that the financial watchdog, a Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, had retained Pakistan on its grey list till June 2022.

Comments