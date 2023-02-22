Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss security matters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has arrived in Kabul for talks with officials of the interim Afghan government on security-related matters, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.

“A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence is in Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” it said in a tweet.

The delegation met with the acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The delegation includes Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, and Kabul mission head Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

2/5: during this meeting.

In a separate statement, the Afghan Council of Ministers said the two sides discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should have cordial relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries,” the statement quoted Mullah Baradar as saying.

He also asked the officials to release Afghans being detained in detention facilities in Pakistan.

Baradar further added that passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak should be well-facilitated, with special consideration being given to emergency patients.

The statement added that Pakistani delegation assured Afghanistan of the aforementioned issues.

