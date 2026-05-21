A report published by leading French newspaper Le Monde has placed Pakistani-French businessman Mehmood Bhatti at the centre of a major financial crime case involving tax fraud and aggravated money laundering in Paris.

According to reporting by journalists Laura Motet and Clément Guillou, Bhatti appeared before the Paris Court of Appeals, where he pleaded guilty to charges linked to financial activities carried out between 2009 and 2014.

The court handed Bhatti a two-year suspended prison sentence, imposed a €150,000 fine, banned him from managing companies for 10 years and ordered the confiscation of luxury assets, including three Jaguar vehicles and several high-end watches.

Investigators alleged that financial transactions were routed through a company based in the United Arab Emirates and used to finance an extravagant lifestyle that prosecutors argued sharply contrasted with the public image he had cultivated over the years.

The case gained renewed attention following investigative documentaries and media scrutiny into his finances, business dealings and previous legal disputes.

French authorities described the matter as part of a broader financial investigation into alleged tax irregularities and laundering activities, while commentators in Pakistan have noted the stark contrast between Bhatti’s celebrated public standing and the findings presented in court.

The development has sparked debate on social media and within business circles regarding accountability, image-building and the scrutiny often applied to high-profile overseas personalities.