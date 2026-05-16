Pakistani fashion designer Hussain Rehar made a regal debut at the Cannes Film Festival, proudly representing South Asian fashion and Pakistani craftsmanship on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

The designer turned heads with a striking traditional look that blended heritage with modern couture aesthetics. Dressed in a custom handwoven sherwani crafted from luminous light-gold tissue silk, Hussain’s ensemble celebrated timeless South Asian artistry with a contemporary edge.

Adding deeper cultural significance to the outfit was an emerald green Imam Zamin amulet, symbolising protection and blessings. The accessory, gifted by renowned designer Umar Sayeed, became one of the standout elements of his Cannes appearance.

Sharing glimpses from the festival on Instagram, Hussain reflected on the emotional significance of representing Pakistan and South Asia at the global event.

“Representing South Asia and the spirit of the subcontinent at the 79th Cannes Film Festival feels deeply special. Honored to celebrate our craft on a global stage and witness Pakistan shining with the recognition our artistry truly deserves,” he penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hussain Rehar (@hussainrehar)

Hussain Rehar’s Cannes debut quickly drew admiration from fans and celebrities alike, with several stars from Pakistan’s entertainment industry flooding the comments section with praise and congratulatory messages.

Actress Yumna Zaidi kept it simple yet heartfelt, commenting, “Proud.”

Meanwhile, Sarwat Gillani, Kinza Hashmi and other industry members also showered love on the designer for showcasing Pakistani fashion on an international platform.

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed is also set to make her Cannes debut this year.