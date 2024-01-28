Pakistani exporters participate in ‘Ambiente 2024’

Pakistan exhibitors under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) participating in the Ambiente 2024.

The leading international consumer goods fairs Ambiente is being held in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Pakistan is proudly showcasing its innovations alongside big countries like Germany, India, China, and Italy. With over 3,900 exhibitors from 83 countries, it promises a diverse showcase of innovation and creativity.

Trade buyers and Visitors are showing increasing interest in a distinctive array of products and services encompassing dining, living, giving, working, and festive decoration, particularly focusing on sustainability, upcycling, and contemporary design.

Nine Pakistani exhibitors, including well-known companies like Pakistan Souvenirs, Tariq Glass Industries Ltd, and Sharp Edge Enterprises, are gearing up for the fair. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is also hosting a pavilion featuring participants such as Anaya Salt, RM Salt, and Sana Traders.

Mr. Saqib Naveed, the CEO of Anaya Salt, expressed that the fair is progressing very well, and they are attracting numerous buyers from various parts of the world. He is optimistic about establishing successful business relationships with them.

Pakistani companies are exhibiting products that cover interior decoration items, kitchen accessories, and other consumer goods.