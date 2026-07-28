Pakistani exporters to get special subsidy schemes

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Pakistan has approved three special export finance subsidy schemes aimed at boosting the country’s exports.

The decision was taken at an ECC meeting chaired by the Finance Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Aurangzeb.

According to an official statement, the package includes an Export Finance Scheme, a Long-Term Export Growth Financing Facility, and a performance-based rebate scheme for additional exports.

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The ECC also decided to provide special incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of the export package.

The committee has directed that a performance review of the export schemes be submitted after six months.

The ECC meeting also approved several measures relating to the energy sector and public finances. Among them was a technical supplementary grant of Rs.4 billion to support international arbitration cases involving Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The statement further said that the committee also approved the transfer of pensioners from closed GENCOs to the relevant Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

In addition, the ECC approved the classification of the Pub reservoir in the Rehman-8 ST-3 well as a tight gas reservoir.

The committee also approved the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) budget estimates for the 2025-26 fiscal year and approved a local gas tariff for RLNG-based power plants.