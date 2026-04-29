Pakistani farmers to get climate-resilient, high-yield seed varieties

ISLAMABAD: The National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) of Pakistan has approved “PATCO Seeds,” an initiative of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), as a Seed Business Enterprise.

The decision allows the organisation to produce, process and distribute certified seeds on a commercial scale.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in strengthening Pakistan’s seed industry and enhancing the availability of high-quality seeds for farmers across Pakistan.

Minister for National Food Security and Research of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, stated that the approval of PATCO Seeds as a Seed Business Enterprise is a major step toward transforming Pakistan’s agriculture into a modern, resilient, and competitive sector.

He emphasized that the government remains committed to empowering national institutions, including PARC, to deliver innovation directly to farmers and to ensure sustainable food security.

PARC has undertaken strategic initiatives to strengthen institutional frameworks, promote public-private partnerships, and facilitate investment in agri-business ventures. These efforts aim to bridge the gap between agricultural research and its commercial application.

Officials believe that as a certified Seed Business Enterprise, PATCO Seeds is now well-positioned to play a transformative role in the production, processing, and distribution of certified seeds, contributing to improved crop yields and national food security.

Chairman PARC, Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, welcomed the development and said that the initiative would help bridge the gap between agricultural research and its application at the farm level, ultimately benefiting farmers nationwide.

He added that PATCO Seeds will focus on ensuring the commercial availability of high-quality, climate-resilient, and high-yield seed varieties tailored to Pakistan’s diverse agro-ecological zones.

The initiative is expected to enhance agricultural productivity, strengthen rural livelihoods, and create new employment opportunities.