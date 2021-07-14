Pakistani girl allegedly denied Covid-19 jab at Indian hospital

A Pakistani woman was allegedly denied the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Kolkata for not holding Indian citizenship.

According to Indian media reports, a 30-year-old Sahar Qaiser, who is a Pakistani married to an Indian citizen, was allegedly denied the Covid-19 vaccine by a hospital administration in Kolkata city of India.

The private hospital refused to inoculate her even though she provided her local address proof and marriage certificate.

The hospital authorities claimed that as per rules set by the West Bengal health department, they were not allowed to vaccinate her. The hospital also refunded her money.

The Pakistani-origin woman later received an SMS, stating that her vaccination was unsuccessful as she was denied the jab.