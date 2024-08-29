web analytics
Pakistani hockey players face lifetime ban after slipping to Europe

KARACHI: In a significant development, three players from the Pakistan national hockey team, along with a team physio, have reportedly applied for political asylum in Europe, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has responded by imposing a lifetime ban on the individuals seeking political asylum in Europe.

During a press conference, PHF Secretary Olympian Mujahid Ali revealed that players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtisham Aslam, Abdul Rahman, and the team physio traveled to Poland with the national team but failed to return.

Instead, they sought asylum abroad, reportedly submitting letters of apology to the PHF.

Rana Mujahid clarified that the players left the country without obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is mandatory for such international travel.

As a result, the PHF has decided to ban these players and the physio for life, effectively ending their careers with the national team.

The Secretary further stated that the PHF would be writing to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action against the individuals involved. These players were part of the Karachi camp in preparation for the upcoming Azlan Shah Cup.

