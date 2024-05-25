Pakistani Journalist ‘detained’ in Greece for allegedly waving national flag

ATHENS: Pakistani journalist Mona Khan detained in Greece for waving the Pakistani flag during a hiking trip, ARY News reported citing sources.

Mona Khan, an anchorperson for a state-run TV channel, was on a trip to Greece with her son when she was arrested by police for displaying the Pakistani flag.

Speaking to ARY News, Mona Khan’s coach Muhammad Yousuf has confirmed that she was taken into custody by the Greece police, who also confiscated her phone.

The coach said that he last spoke to Mona Khan an hour before her arrest, and she had mentioned that she was being questioned by the police for waving the Pakistani flag.

In an audio clip circulating on social media, Mona Khan can be heard saying that she was detained by the police after she said that she would wave the Pakistani flag.

Khan claimed that she was mistreated by the Greek police and appealed to the Pakistani government to take action for her release.

Mona Khan’s coach has also appealed to the Pakistani government to take immediate action to secure her release, stating that she was also carrying a flag with the Kalma Tayyaba written on it.

