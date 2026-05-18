BALTIMORE: Pakistani provincial minister for minorities and human rights, Ramesh Singh Arora was honored at a “Sikhs of America” awards ceremony in Baltimore, where he said Pakistan remains committed to peace, religious freedom and interfaith harmony for all communities.

The prestigious event, organized by the Sikh community organization “Sikhs of America,” brought together prominent Sikh community leaders, social activists, business figures and youth from across the United States to recognize individuals for their contributions to society and community service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Arora said Pakistan provides equal respect and freedom to followers of all religions and continues to take practical steps to strengthen interfaith harmony in the country.

He also praised the Pakistani government for the restoration and maintenance of Sikh religious sites and gurdwaras, thanking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for supporting facilities for Sikh pilgrims and preserving Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan.

“The Sikh community in Pakistan feels safe and respected,” Arora said, adding that government initiatives for Sikh pilgrims were helping project a positive image of Pakistan around the world.

He also announced “on arrival visa” for all the Sikh Pilgrims in the US planning to visit Pakistan.

Participants at the event welcomed Arora’s remarks and described stronger ties between Pakistan and the global Sikh community as a positive development.

Prominent businessman Sajid Tarar also addressed the gathering, saying that while borders may separate nations, people still share common values, understanding and humanity.

“When people from different religions and nationalities come together on one platform, it strengthens the message of love, brotherhood and humanity,” Tarar said.

The Chairman of “Sikhs of America” Jasdeep Singh said that the ceremony aimed to honor Sikh Americans who have made significant contributions in business, community welfare, interfaith relations and public service.

Awards and certificates of recognition were presented to individuals from various professional backgrounds.

Speakers throughout the event highlighted the Sikh community’s longstanding role in promoting peace, humanitarian service and social welfare, while attendees said such gatherings help encourage younger generations to play a positive role in society.

The event concluded with a reception and musical concert for the guests, who were also served a variety of traditional Pakistani and Indian cuisines.