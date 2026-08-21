Pakistani mountaineer Asma Mushtaq has died after suffering a serious high-altitude medical emergency while descending from Spantik mountain in the Karakoram range, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

Mushtaq had successfully reached the summit of the 7,027-metre Spantik peak and was reportedly in good health at the time.

According to the ACP, she suffered a serious medical emergency at an altitude of approximately 6,400 metres during her descent. Her mountain guides immediately provided assistance and made every possible effort to save her under extremely difficult conditions.

“Sadly, during her descent at approximately 6,400m, she suffered a serious high-altitude medical emergency,” the Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement. “Despite the immediate and dedicated efforts of her mountain guides, who provided every possible assistance under extremely challenging conditions, she could not survive.”

Karakoram Calling Treks also confirmed that her mountain guide, Akbar Ali, and another guide provided emergency assistance following the incident. The guides made every possible effort to help Mushtaq and keep her safe in the challenging high-altitude environment.

ACP Senior Vice President Karrar Haidri expressed condolences to Mushtaq’s family, friends and the wider mountaineering community.

Mushtaq was originally from Lahore and worked in Britain as a doctor specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, according to information shared on her social media profiles.

Beyond her medical career, she was passionate about travel, mountaineering and adventure. She documented her expeditions and travels on social media.