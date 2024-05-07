Regional passport offices in Lahore, Karachi begin 24/7 operations

In compliance with directives from the Ministry of Interior, Pakistani passport offices in Karachi and Lahore have begun round-the-clock operations.

As per a notification issued by the ministry, the regional passport office in Garden Town, Lahore, will remain open to the public 24/7, while in Karachi, the regional passport office at Awami Markaz will be operational 24 hours a day.

Services will be provided to the public in three shifts at these regional offices.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced via a social media post on X that this initiative would make access to passport office facilities easier and more convenient for citizens at any time.

The move is expected to significantly alleviate the burden on existing passport offices and reduce waiting times for applicants.

According to sources, over 800,000 passports are currently pending printing, but this backlog is expected to be cleared soon with the purchase of new machinery and lamination paper.

The Passport and Immigration authorities are currently printing 20-25,000 passports while receiving 40-45,000 applications daily.

On March 30, it was reported that applicants were facing unusual delays in the issuance of their Pakistani passports.

According to sources, over 5,50,000 passport applicants were facing two to three months of delays in the issuance of their passports.