Pakistani Passport power 2026: 30 countries you can visit visa-free

According to the latest international mobility reports from the Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport is currently positioned at 100th place worldwide.

Although it enjoyed some brief periods of upward mobility early this year, peaking at 97th in February, shifting visa policies across international governments and the alteration of bilateral travel arrangements have brought it back to exactly 30 destinations for visa-free travel. Despite these recent shifts, the passport still holds a more favorable ranking compared to its end-of-year position of 103rd in 2025.

Regular Passport Mobility: The 30 Visa-Friendly Destinations

For standard Pakistani passport holders, the list of countries that can be entered without the hassle of multi-week embassy procedures consists of three categories: completely visa-free access, visa-on-arrival (VOA), or pre-departure Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).

Visa-Free Entry (11 Destinations)

Citizens can present their valid biometric passport upon arrival and proceed to immigration: Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

Visa-on-Arrival (16 Destinations)

A visa is issued and stamped at the border upon entry, with some potentially requiring a minor administrative fee: Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu.

Electronic Travel Authorization / ETA (3 Destinations)

These nations require a quick digital application process submitted and approved online before departure: Kenya, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.

Global and Regional Context

The Henley Index’s power rating of each passport is based on the number of destinations its holders can access without obtaining a traditional sticker visa prior to travel.

Although Pakistan resides in the lower segment of global travel freedom rankings, it ranks higher than Iraq (29 destinations), Syria (26 destinations), and Afghanistan (23 destinations). The most powerful passport on the planet belongs to Singapore, which grants its citizens entry to 192 global locations visa-free.

Modernization Efforts: The Transition to E-Passports

In an effort to enhance international standing and ease application backlogs domestically, the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports has completed the deployment of enhanced biometric e-passports across the country.

These passports include a microchip embedded within ICAO-compliant standards and a secure polycarbonate data page designed to improve security tracking at foreign ports of entry and lay the foundation for future bilateral visa-abolition agreements. Note: Most visa-on-arrival and visa-free nations mandate a minimum passport validity of six months beyond your planned departure date. Ensure your biometric data is current before making travel arrangements.