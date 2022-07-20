Pakistani passport ranked fourth worst in global ranking

The Pakistani passport remained the fourth-worst passport in the world, maintaining its position from last year and providing access to only 32 locations without a visa, according to the Henley Passport Index for 2022.

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

As per the latest rankings, Pakistan was ranked fourth, higher than the war-torn countries of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, which occupies the bottom spot.

Japan remained at top in the rankings, with the country’s passport providing its holders access to 193 destinations. Next in line are Singapore and South Korea, whose passports provide access to 192 countries, followed by Germany and Spain, with their passports having a visa-free score of 190.

Among other countries from Asia, India, along with Mauritius and Tajikistan, has been ranked 87th, with its passport providing access to 67 countries.

China ties with Bolivia for the 69th spot, with each of their passports allowing access to 80 destinations.

Afghanistan was placed last on the list, with its citizens having access to only 27 countries.

