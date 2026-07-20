The Government of Punjab has launched the Punjab Health Connect Program, under which overseas Pakistani and foreign specialists and surgeons will provide medical services at public hospitals across the province.

The initiative was introduced on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

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Under the Punjab Health Connect Program, foreign specialists and surgeons will not only treat patients at public hospitals but will also train local healthcare professionals in advanced medical techniques and clinical practices.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government was committed to providing healthcare services in public hospitals that meet international standards.

She added that efforts were underway to modernize Punjab’s healthcare system in line with global benchmarks.

The provincial government said the Health Connect Program would also help address the shortage of specialist doctors in public hospitals by enabling local medical staff to benefit from the expertise and skills of internationally trained professionals.